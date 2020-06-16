Michigan National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Marquette

The Michigan National Guard continues its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, and local health departments to offer COVID-19 testing this weekend in Marquette county, June 13 and 14, 2020.The Michigan National Guard has more than 45 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 21 are currently assigned to support the community testing mission. These three-member teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non- medical tasks. All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
