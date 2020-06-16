Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Marquette

    MARQUETTE, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    The Michigan National Guard continues its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, and local health departments to offer COVID-19 testing this weekend in Marquette county, June 13 and 14, 2020.The Michigan National Guard has more than 45 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 21 are currently assigned to support the community testing mission. These three-member teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non- medical tasks. All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 11:30
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Marquette, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

