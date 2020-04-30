KFOR mission continues during COVID-19 pandemic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/756312" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis

The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) continues its UN-mandated mission (as per UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999), training and operating throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic and fulfilling its mandate to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo. KFOR is taking all necessary precautions to protect its soldiers, partners and local communities in Kosovo from COVID-19 based on guidance from the World Health Organization, while also helping to deliver aid and equipment to local facilities in coordination with the Red Cross in Kosovo. Footage was shot by KFOR and includes various shots of KFOR soldiers during training and operations; the Italian Carabinieri delivering supplies to local facilities; KFOR personnel carrying out COVID-19 prevention protocol.

Teaser

Learn how the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) continues its mission throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transcript

1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN CARABINIERI DELIVER MEDICAL AID AN SUPPLIES TO LOCAL FACILITIES IN KOSOVO 2. (00:43) VARIOUS SHOTS – KFOR SOLDIERS FROM VARIOUS NATIONS DELIVER MEDICAL AID TO LOCAL FACILITIES 3. (01:07) VARIOUS SHOTS – KFOR SOLDIERS PERFORM CROWD RIOT CONTROL TRAINING WITH FIRE 4. (01:34) VARIOUS SHOTS – KFOR HELICOPTER FLY MISSIONS OVER KOSOVO 5. (01:43) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN CARABINIERI PERFORM DUTIES IN MITOVICA 6. (02:02) VARIOUS SHOTS – SLOVENIAN MEMBERS OF KFOR GUARD DECANI MONASTERY IN KOSOVO 7. (02:12) MID SHOT – AUSTRIAN MEMBER OF KFOR CHECKS THE TEMPERATURE OF PEOPLE WALKING ONTO BASE 8. (02:18) VARIOUS SHOTS – KFOR NURSES CONDUCT COVID-19 CHECKS AND PROCEDURE

