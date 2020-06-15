Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Where to Find Holloman Updates

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Want to know what resources are available at Holloman Air Force Base?!
    Take a virtual tour of the www.holloman.af.mil website as well as the Air Force Connect App.
    Find everything you need to know regarding the latest COVID-19 information, such as frequently asked questions and facilities service hours.

