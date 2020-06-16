Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WINN ACH MOTHER BABY / LABOR DELIVERY VIRTUAL TOUR

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Patrick Young 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Winn Army Community Hospital encourages beneficiaries to participate in a virtual tour through Mother-Baby/ Labor and Delivery to familiarize patients with the facility and process while protecting our Winn Family.

    FORSCOM
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    MILITARY HEALTH
    IMCOM
    Readiness
    MEDCOM
    DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    COVID-19

