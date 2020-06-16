3rd Infantry Division, U.S. Army MEDDAC - Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield evolves services and programs in response to COVID-19. Photojournalist Zach Rehnstrom and SFC James Munns have the story.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 11:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756306
|VIRIN:
|200616-A-TY372-320
|Filename:
|DOD_107855783
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart builds readiness through COVID-19 RESPONSE, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT