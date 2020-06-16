Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart builds readiness through COVID-19 RESPONSE

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    3rd Infantry Division, U.S. Army MEDDAC - Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield evolves services and programs in response to COVID-19. Photojournalist Zach Rehnstrom and SFC James Munns have the story.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart builds readiness through COVID-19 RESPONSE, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    Readiness
    MEDCOM
    Defense Health Agency
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    COVID-19

