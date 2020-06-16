Winn Army Community Hospital Mother Baby, Labor and Delivery, Obstetrics, and Gynecology continues to evolve services to ensure the health and safety of their patients during the COVID19 pandemic. Public Affairs Specialist Zach Rehnstrom has the story.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 11:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756304
|VIRIN:
|200616-A-TY372-441
|Filename:
|DOD_107855779
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WINN MATERNAL CHILD AND OB/GYN EVOLVE SERVICES TO PROTECT PATIENTS, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT