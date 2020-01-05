Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cyber in the Contested Domain

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2020

    Video by Jerry Cormier, James Kever and Senior Airman Miguel Rosario

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    As America's adversaries evolve, the Air Force has to be ready to withstand a digital 'sucker punch'. To mitigate this threat, cybersecurity is being integrated into the development of all new programs from the start.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 09:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756297
    VIRIN: 200501-F-PV381-000
    Filename: DOD_107855677
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber in the Contested Domain, by Jerry Cormier, James Kever and SrA Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F15
    Weapon Systems
    F35
    Cyber
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    CROWS
    AFBlue
    Cyber Resiliency
    Drive Innovation(DI)
    Air Force We Need (AFWN)
    Contested Domain
    Cyber Resiliency Office For Weapon Systems
    Domain Dominance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT