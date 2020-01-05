As America's adversaries evolve, the Air Force has to be ready to withstand a digital 'sucker punch'. To mitigate this threat, cybersecurity is being integrated into the development of all new programs from the start.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 09:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756297
|VIRIN:
|200501-F-PV381-000
|Filename:
|DOD_107855677
|Length:
|00:06:15
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cyber in the Contested Domain, by Jerry Cormier, James Kever and SrA Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
