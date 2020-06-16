Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combating COVID: A Soldiers story of readiness and resiliency

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Learn about Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maggio, 139th Military Police Company at Fort Stewart, who with the support of Army Public Health, his unit, the 3rd Infantry Division, and Winn Army Community Hospital helped demonstrate leadership and personal courage in his fight and ultimate victory over the coronavirus. (By Zach Rehnstrom, Winn Army Community Public Affairs) Narration by Sean Ohlman

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 09:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756295
    VIRIN: 200616-A-TY372-768
    Filename: DOD_107855634
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US
    Hometown: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Hometown: HINESVILLE, GA, US
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combating COVID: A Soldiers story of readiness and resiliency, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    Readiness
    16th Military Police Brigade
    MEDCOM
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    139th MP Company
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT