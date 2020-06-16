Combating COVID: A Soldiers story of readiness and resiliency

Learn about Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maggio, 139th Military Police Company at Fort Stewart, who with the support of Army Public Health, his unit, the 3rd Infantry Division, and Winn Army Community Hospital helped demonstrate leadership and personal courage in his fight and ultimate victory over the coronavirus. (By Zach Rehnstrom, Winn Army Community Public Affairs) Narration by Sean Ohlman
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 09:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756295
|VIRIN:
|200616-A-TY372-768
|Filename:
|DOD_107855634
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|HINESVILLE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Hometown:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
