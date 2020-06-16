Combating COVID: A Soldiers story of readiness and resiliency

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/756295" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Learn about Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maggio, 139th Military Police Company at Fort Stewart, who with the support of Army Public Health, his unit, the 3rd Infantry Division, and Winn Army Community Hospital helped demonstrate leadership and personal courage in his fight and ultimate victory over the coronavirus. (By Zach Rehnstrom, Winn Army Community Public Affairs) Narration by Sean Ohlman