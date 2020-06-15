Children of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade put together a Father's Day tribute dedicated to their service member dads at Sagami General Depot, Japan. The best way to honor your father is by emulating his great character and wisdom. Please enjoy their Pacific Guardian rendition of a day in their father's patrol cap.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 09:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756290
|VIRIN:
|200616-A-PI656-001
|PIN:
|200616
|Filename:
|DOD_107855510
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Day in My Father's Patrol Cap, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
