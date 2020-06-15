Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in My Father's Patrol Cap

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Children of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade put together a Father's Day tribute dedicated to their service member dads at Sagami General Depot, Japan. The best way to honor your father is by emulating his great character and wisdom. Please enjoy their Pacific Guardian rendition of a day in their father's patrol cap.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 09:12
    Category: Package
    TAGS

    Japan
    Father's Day
    Happy Father's Day
    Army children
    Army life
    Sagami General Depot
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardian

