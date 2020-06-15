A Day in My Father's Patrol Cap

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/756290" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Children of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade put together a Father's Day tribute dedicated to their service member dads at Sagami General Depot, Japan. The best way to honor your father is by emulating his great character and wisdom. Please enjoy their Pacific Guardian rendition of a day in their father's patrol cap.