Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Stuttgart run with the Army colors during a run for the 245th Army Birthday run at Panzer Kaserne, Boeblingen, Germany. U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrated the Army's birthday over the course of June 11-12, 2020 with a 24-hour run by teams from units in the Stuttgart area running in two hour blocks. (U.S. Army video by Rey Ramon)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 06:15
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
This work, USAG Stuttgart celebrates Army's 245th Birthday, by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
