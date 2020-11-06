Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Stuttgart celebrates Army's 245th Birthday

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    06.11.2020

    Video by Reynaldo Ramon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Stuttgart run with the Army colors during a run for the 245th Army Birthday run at Panzer Kaserne, Boeblingen, Germany. U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrated the Army's birthday over the course of June 11-12, 2020 with a 24-hour run by teams from units in the Stuttgart area running in two hour blocks. (U.S. Army video by Rey Ramon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 06:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756289
    VIRIN: 200611-A-JE279-0001
    Filename: DOD_107855484
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    TAGS

    Army Birthday
    USARMY
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    USArmy245

