    Observer Coach/Trainer coaches unit at Defender Europe 20

    POLAND

    06.14.2020

    Video by Cpl. Tomarius Roberts 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    US Army Sgt. 1st Class Bruce Cardenas, Observer Coach Trainer assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Warhog team, coaches a training unit during military exercise Defender Europe 20, at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland on June 11, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Tomarius Roberts)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 03:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756280
    VIRIN: 200614-A-ZA034-1001
    Filename: DOD_107855418
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Observer Coach/Trainer coaches unit at Defender Europe 20, by CPL Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    U.S. Army Europe
    EUCOM
    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    JMRC
    Observer Coach Trainer
    Warhogs
    StrongEurope
    Tomarius Roberts
    7ATC
    DefenderEurope
    Warhogs OCT

