US Army Sgt. 1st Class Bruce Cardenas, Observer Coach Trainer assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Warhog team, coaches a training unit during military exercise Defender Europe 20, at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland on June 11, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Tomarius Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 03:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756280
|VIRIN:
|200614-A-ZA034-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107855418
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Observer Coach/Trainer coaches unit at Defender Europe 20, by CPL Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
