Footage of the virtual 7th Air Force Change of Command and assumption of command on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 03:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|756274
|VIRIN:
|200612-F-EU981-588
|Filename:
|DOD_107855378
|Length:
|01:07:07
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th Air Force Change of Command - June 12 2020, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT