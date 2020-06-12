Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Air Force Change of Command - June 12 2020

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Footage of the virtual 7th Air Force Change of Command and assumption of command on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 03:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756274
    VIRIN: 200612-F-EU981-588
    Filename: DOD_107855378
    Length: 01:07:07
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Air Force Change of Command - June 12 2020, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    7AF

