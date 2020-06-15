WSMR COVID-19 Update 77

WSMR Commander Brig. Gen. David Trybula talks about COVID spread and how personal practices have been effective locally.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 19:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|756268
|VIRIN:
|200615-A-UY615-874
|Filename:
|DOD_107855263
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT