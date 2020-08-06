Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NDI 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sari Seibert 

    355th Wing

    Nondestructive Inspection Airmen use a black light to inspect and find cracks to ensure all parts are working properly.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 18:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756264
    VIRIN: 200608-F-NP794-471
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107855211
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDI 2020, by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NDI
    DM
    DMAFB
    Blacklight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT