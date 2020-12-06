Interview with Lt. Col, Jerome Barbour, commander of the Minneapolis Recruiting Battalion, talks about the Army Birthday celebration and the service his recruiters do in the community. In addition to the interview, two new recruits raised their right hands to enlist in the U.S. Army.
Alex Foster, a Hasting Minnesota native and Kopia Rai, a Eagan MN., native.
Foster just graduated from Hasting High School.
Hasting High School.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 17:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|756259
|VIRIN:
|200612-D-RD675-026
|Filename:
|DOD_107855119
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIRPORT, MN, US
This work, Lt. Col Barbour's Army Birthday Interview and New Recruits Enlistment Ceremony, by Juan Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
