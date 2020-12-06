Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col Barbour's Army Birthday Interview and New Recruits Enlistment Ceremony

    MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIRPORT, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Juan Jimenez 

    US Army Recruiting Battalion - Minneapolis

    Interview with Lt. Col, Jerome Barbour, commander of the Minneapolis Recruiting Battalion, talks about the Army Birthday celebration and the service his recruiters do in the community. In addition to the interview, two new recruits raised their right hands to enlist in the U.S. Army.

    Alex Foster, a Hasting Minnesota native and Kopia Rai, a Eagan MN., native.
    Foster just graduated from Hasting High School.


    Hasting High School.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col Barbour's Army Birthday Interview and New Recruits Enlistment Ceremony, by Juan Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

