Lt. Col Barbour's Army Birthday Interview and New Recruits Enlistment Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/756259" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview with Lt. Col, Jerome Barbour, commander of the Minneapolis Recruiting Battalion, talks about the Army Birthday celebration and the service his recruiters do in the community. In addition to the interview, two new recruits raised their right hands to enlist in the U.S. Army.



Alex Foster, a Hasting Minnesota native and Kopia Rai, a Eagan MN., native.

Foster just graduated from Hasting High School.





Hasting High School.