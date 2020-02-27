Senior Master Sgt. Danny South is open about the tremendous challenges he and his family have faced in the past few years. He speaks about that experience and how it has helped him become a better leader and a better listener when it comes to supporting his Airmen. (South is an C-17 Evaluator/Loadmaster Squadron Superintendent at JB Charleston.)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 16:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756255
|VIRIN:
|200615-F-FT687-5116
|Filename:
|DOD_107855073
|Length:
|00:06:31
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Hometown:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Senior Master Sgt. Danny South Talks about Resilience, Leadership and Connection, by Rebecca Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT