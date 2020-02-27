Senior Master Sgt. Danny South Talks about Resilience, Leadership and Connection

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Master Sgt. Danny South is open about the tremendous challenges he and his family have faced in the past few years. He speaks about that experience and how it has helped him become a better leader and a better listener when it comes to supporting his Airmen. (South is an C-17 Evaluator/Loadmaster Squadron Superintendent at JB Charleston.)