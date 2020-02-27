Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Master Sgt. Danny South Talks about Resilience, Leadership and Connection

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Video by Rebecca Ward 

    Air Force Resilience

    Senior Master Sgt. Danny South is open about the tremendous challenges he and his family have faced in the past few years. He speaks about that experience and how it has helped him become a better leader and a better listener when it comes to supporting his Airmen. (South is an C-17 Evaluator/Loadmaster Squadron Superintendent at JB Charleston.)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 16:30
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Hometown: CHARLESTON, SC, US
    This work, Senior Master Sgt. Danny South Talks about Resilience, Leadership and Connection, by Rebecca Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

