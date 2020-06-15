Welcome Home VMM-774

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ashley Barreno 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, Commander of Marine Forces Reserves and Marine Forces North, Sgt. Maj. Scott Grade, Force Sergeant Major of MARFORRES, and CMDCM Carrie Wesser, Command Master Chief of MARFORRES welcome home Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 from their deployment at Moron Air Base, Spain, June 15, 2020, in New Orleans. VMM-774 went above and beyond the call of duty throughout their latest deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Ashley I. Barreno)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756253
    VIRIN: 200615-M-HB183-1001
    Filename: DOD_107855021
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

