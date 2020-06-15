Welcome Home VMM-774

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, Commander of Marine Forces Reserves and Marine Forces North, Sgt. Maj. Scott Grade, Force Sergeant Major of MARFORRES, and CMDCM Carrie Wesser, Command Master Chief of MARFORRES welcome home Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 from their deployment at Moron Air Base, Spain, June 15, 2020, in New Orleans. VMM-774 went above and beyond the call of duty throughout their latest deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Ashley I. Barreno)