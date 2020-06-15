Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, Commander of Marine Forces Reserves and Marine Forces North, Sgt. Maj. Scott Grade, Force Sergeant Major of MARFORRES, and CMDCM Carrie Wesser, Command Master Chief of MARFORRES welcome home Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 from their deployment at Moron Air Base, Spain, June 15, 2020, in New Orleans. VMM-774 went above and beyond the call of duty throughout their latest deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Ashley I. Barreno)
This work, Welcome Home VMM-774, by LCpl Ashley Barreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
