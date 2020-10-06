Command Post and Airfield Management

The 15th Wing Command Post works alongside the 15th Operational Support Squadron Airfield Management flight to provide safety and coordination of arrivals and departures for aircrew and aircraft use at Hickam Field. Did you know that Hickam Field supported 44 missions and 2,302 aircraft in 2019?
|06.10.2020
|06.15.2020 15:42
|Package
|756251
|200610-F-FU432-689
|DOD_107854928
|00:00:55
|HI, US
|6
|0
|0
|0
