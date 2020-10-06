Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Command Post and Airfield Management

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    The 15th Wing Command Post works alongside the 15th Operational Support Squadron Airfield Management flight to provide safety and coordination of arrivals and departures for aircrew and aircraft use at Hickam Field. Did you know that Hickam Field supported 44 missions and 2,302 aircraft in 2019?

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 15:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756251
    VIRIN: 200610-F-FU432-689
    Filename: DOD_107854928
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    C-17
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    F-22
    Command Post
    Airfield Management
    Hickam Field
    indopacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT