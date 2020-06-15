Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Illinois National Guard Unit Ministry Team provides morale, spiritual support to state-activated Soldiers, Airmen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COOK COUNTY, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Jeffery Nelson, a battalion chaplain, and Spc. Bryan Neice, a religious affairs specialist, both with 634th Brigade Support Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, describe the mission of their Unit Ministry Team, which served Soldiers and Airmen activated in Cook County for the Illinois National Guard’s COVID-19 response operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer & Master Sgt. Shelly Stark)

    “Happy Strummin” by Audionautix.com, used under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 14:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756245
    VIRIN: 200615-Z-F3935-1001
    Filename: DOD_107854762
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: COOK COUNTY, IL, US
    Hometown: SULLIVAN, IL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Illinois
    Unit Ministry Team
    chaplain
    National Guard
    Cook County
    homeland operations
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    covidNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT