Illinois National Guard Unit Ministry Team provides morale, spiritual support to state-activated Soldiers, Airmen

U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Jeffery Nelson, a battalion chaplain, and Spc. Bryan Neice, a religious affairs specialist, both with 634th Brigade Support Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, describe the mission of their Unit Ministry Team, which served Soldiers and Airmen activated in Cook County for the Illinois National Guard’s COVID-19 response operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer & Master Sgt. Shelly Stark)



“Happy Strummin” by Audionautix.com, used under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.)