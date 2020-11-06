The Commander of Sierra Army Depot briefs the workforce in this virtual message.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 17:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|756240
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-YP986-865
|Filename:
|DOD_107854706
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|HERLONG, CA, US
|Hometown:
|HERLONG, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LTC Henry's Message to the Workforce, by Lloyd Gubler and Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT