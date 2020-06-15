Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Vision

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Video by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) provides holistic management of weapon systems across their life cycle and simplifies/consolidates staff functions and processes to curtail redundancy and enhance efficiency. AFLCMC is one of six centers reporting to the Air Force Materiel Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Vision, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

