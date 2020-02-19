Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hometown Airman-Philadelphia Social Media

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Hester 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    United States Air Force Airman 1st Class Jennifer Hutz calls Philadelphia, Pennsylvania home and is an Emergency Actions Controller stationed at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota. 2020 America's Air Force is an outreach effort designed to connect Americans with their Airmen and increase public knowledge of vital Air Force missions and capabilities through strategic engagements in cities across America. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Hester) (Courtesy Video SrA Nicolas Erwin, 28th Bomb Wing PA)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 13:19
    Length: 00:03:02
