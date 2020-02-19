Hometown Airman-Philadelphia Social Media

United States Air Force Airman 1st Class Jennifer Hutz calls Philadelphia, Pennsylvania home and is an Emergency Actions Controller stationed at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota. 2020 America's Air Force is an outreach effort designed to connect Americans with their Airmen and increase public knowledge of vital Air Force missions and capabilities through strategic engagements in cities across America. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Hester) (Courtesy Video SrA Nicolas Erwin, 28th Bomb Wing PA)
