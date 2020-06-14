Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston commemorate the Army’s 245th birthday at a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., June 14, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 11:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|756220
|Filename:
|DOD_107854410
|Length:
|00:08:18
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Leaders Commemorate Army’s 245th Birthday, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT