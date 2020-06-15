Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard sets historic Francis Scott Key buoy on Patapsco river in Baltimore for 40th year

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tara Molle 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 North

    200615-G-XD768-1041
    The Crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin, homeported in Baltimore, set the Francis Scott Key memorial buoy in the Patapsco River, June 15, 2020. The buoy sits between the Francis Scott Key Bridge and Fort McHenry to mark the approximate location where Key wrote the National Anthem.
    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tara Molle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 12:44
    VIRIN: 200615-G-XD768-1041
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard sets historic Francis Scott Key buoy on Patapsco river in Baltimore for 40th year, by PO1 Tara Molle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

