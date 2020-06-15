200615-G-XD768-1041
The Crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin, homeported in Baltimore, set the Francis Scott Key memorial buoy in the Patapsco River, June 15, 2020. The buoy sits between the Francis Scott Key Bridge and Fort McHenry to mark the approximate location where Key wrote the National Anthem.
(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tara Molle)
This work, Coast Guard sets historic Francis Scott Key buoy on Patapsco river in Baltimore for 40th year, by PO1 Tara Molle
