Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    959 MDG June Promotions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Video by Jesse Andrews 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    959th Medical Group promotions for June 2020

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756196
    VIRIN: 200529-O-SQ856-085
    Filename: DOD_107854192
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    BAMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT