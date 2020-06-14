A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced a man with a reported moray eel bite from a fishing vessel 131 miles west of Venice, Florida June 14,2020. The 23-year-old man was safely transported to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 09:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|756183
|VIRIN:
|200614-G-MQ432-022
|Filename:
|DOD_107854114
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|55
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man 131 miles west of Venice, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
