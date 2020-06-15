Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    News Release Update - 48th Fighter Wing Downed Aircraft

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.15.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Whiteley 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    48th Fighter Wing commander provides update on downed aircraft.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 07:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 756176
    VIRIN: 200615-F-HA846-001
    Filename: DOD_107854065
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 107
    Downloads: 29
    High-Res. Downloads: 29
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News Release Update - 48th Fighter Wing Downed Aircraft, by A1C Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    United States Air Force in Europe & Air Forces Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT