    Naples High School Graduation 2020

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.04.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ridge Leoni 

    AFN Naples

    The Naples Middle High School class of 2020 graduates during a ceremony at Carney Park in Naples, Italy, June 4, 2020. The ceremony followed social distancing and other protective measures in response to COVID-19. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni (Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 07:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756172
    VIRIN: 200604-N-WZ792-663
    Filename: DOD_107853974
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naples High School Graduation 2020, by PO2 Ridge Leoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

