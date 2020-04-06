The Naples Middle High School class of 2020 graduates during a ceremony at Carney Park in Naples, Italy, June 4, 2020. The ceremony followed social distancing and other protective measures in response to COVID-19. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni (Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 07:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|756172
|VIRIN:
|200604-N-WZ792-663
|Filename:
|DOD_107853974
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naples High School Graduation 2020, by PO2 Ridge Leoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT