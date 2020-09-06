Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aircraft Maintenance B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.09.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen maintaining, launching and recovering MQ-9 Reapers at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 9, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 04:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756165
    VIRIN: 200609-F-XK019-1001
    Filename: DOD_107853937
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Maintenance B-Roll, by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    photography
    Airmen
    deployed
    CENTCOM
    DVIDS
    Crew Chief
    maintain
    Air Base
    aircraft maintenance
    recover
    Air Operations
    Global
    Squadron
    Morning
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    MQ-9 Reaper
    ISR
    MQ9
    Reaper
    UAV
    launch
    Kuwait
    Maintenance
    Close Air Support
    mission
    Maintainers
    deployment
    386 Air Expeditionary Wing
    Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    munition
    Drone
    CJTF
    remotely piloted aircraft
    386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance
    RESOLVE
    Daybreak
    RPA
    golden hour
    Operation INHERENT
    OIR
    ASAB
    drone maintenance
    46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron
    White AMU
    386 EAMXS
    maintenance photos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT