B-Roll of 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen maintaining, launching and recovering MQ-9 Reapers at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 9, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 04:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|756165
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-XK019-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107853937
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aircraft Maintenance B-Roll, by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
