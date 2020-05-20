Fitness Classes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Looking to get fit? Power Up classes are held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m., and Strong Nation Zumba classes are held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. Cost is $3 drop-in per class or $20 for 10 sessions with a Fitness Pass. Both can be purchased at the Walker Aquatics Center or Camp Carroll Fitness Center. This Friday, May 29, the location of these two classes will be moved to the DMHS turf field.



Want more? Yoga classes start June 4. Yoga will be held every Thursday at Kelly Fitness Center at 6 p.m. Cost is $3 a class, or you can buy a Fitness Pass (10 sessions for $20). Both can be purchased at the Walker Aquatics Center or Camp Carroll Fitness Center.



Not enough? W.O.W. (Women Only Workout) is held on Saturdays and it's free. Weekly announcements will continue to be sent out with details, or you can call 010-9615-0228 for more information.



Need help getting started? Fitness 101 classes start June 5. Fitness 101 will be held every Friday at 3 p.m. at Kelly Fitness Center (minimum of 3 participants needed). Fitness 101 is a free one-hour orientation that fully explains all the fitness programs and activities available in Area IV. A certified personal trainer and fitness specialist will walk you through the fitness center, provide workout tips and instruction, talk about programs and activities, and help you get started.



For more information check out the USAG Daegu Sports, Fitness & Aquatics and Power Up Area IV Facebook pages, or call DSN 763-2276/4551, or civilian 0503-363-2276/4551.