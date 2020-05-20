Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fitness Classes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sung Hyeon Bae 

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

    Looking to get fit? Power Up classes are held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m., and Strong Nation Zumba classes are held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. Cost is $3 drop-in per class or $20 for 10 sessions with a Fitness Pass. Both can be purchased at the Walker Aquatics Center or Camp Carroll Fitness Center. This Friday, May 29, the location of these two classes will be moved to the DMHS turf field.

    Want more? Yoga classes start June 4. Yoga will be held every Thursday at Kelly Fitness Center at 6 p.m. Cost is $3 a class, or you can buy a Fitness Pass (10 sessions for $20). Both can be purchased at the Walker Aquatics Center or Camp Carroll Fitness Center.

    Not enough? W.O.W. (Women Only Workout) is held on Saturdays and it's free. Weekly announcements will continue to be sent out with details, or you can call 010-9615-0228 for more information.

    Need help getting started? Fitness 101 classes start June 5. Fitness 101 will be held every Friday at 3 p.m. at Kelly Fitness Center (minimum of 3 participants needed). Fitness 101 is a free one-hour orientation that fully explains all the fitness programs and activities available in Area IV. A certified personal trainer and fitness specialist will walk you through the fitness center, provide workout tips and instruction, talk about programs and activities, and help you get started.

    For more information check out the USAG Daegu Sports, Fitness & Aquatics and Power Up Area IV Facebook pages, or call DSN 763-2276/4551, or civilian 0503-363-2276/4551.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 01:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756162
    VIRIN: 200520-A-NP433-590
    Filename: DOD_107853893
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitness Classes, by SGT Sung Hyeon Bae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    health
    yoga
    workout
    fitness
    zumba
    usag daegu
    power up
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT