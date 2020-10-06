Did you know we have Tee-Ball? It's open for children, ages 5-7, Wednesdays and Fridays 5-6 p.m. on Camp Walker's Kelly Field. And we have more child and youth open sports, such as a running club, basketball, soccer, baseball, a speed & agility program and don't forget the FREE batting cages. Call 0503-363-4561 for more information.
This work, Tee-ball for Kids, by SGT Sung Hyeon Bae, identified by DVIDS
