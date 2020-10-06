Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tee-ball for Kids

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sung Hyeon Bae 

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

    Did you know we have Tee-Ball? It's open for children, ages 5-7, Wednesdays and Fridays 5-6 p.m. on Camp Walker's Kelly Field. And we have more child and youth open sports, such as a running club, basketball, soccer, baseball, a speed & agility program and don't forget the FREE batting cages. Call 0503-363-4561 for more information.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 00:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756161
    VIRIN: 200610-A-NP433-706
    Filename: DOD_107853892
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tee-ball for Kids, by SGT Sung Hyeon Bae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    kids
    health
    fitness
    army
    t-ball
    usag daegu
    target_news_asiapacific
    tee-ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT