    Learning Taekwondo

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sung Hyeon Bae 

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

    Interested in learning the Korean martial art of Taekwondo while stationed here in Area IV? Daegu Family and MWR has got you covered. And it's FREE! Classes are at Kelly Fitness Center on Camp Walker Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 7 p.m. Stop by the fitness center to sign up. For more information call DSN 763-2276/4551, or civilian 0503-363-2276/4551.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learning Taekwondo, by SGT Sung Hyeon Bae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

