Learning Taekwondo

Interested in learning the Korean martial art of Taekwondo while stationed here in Area IV? Daegu Family and MWR has got you covered. And it's FREE! Classes are at Kelly Fitness Center on Camp Walker Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 7 p.m. Stop by the fitness center to sign up. For more information call DSN 763-2276/4551, or civilian 0503-363-2276/4551.
