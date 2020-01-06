Learning Taekwondo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interested in learning the Korean martial art of Taekwondo while stationed here in Area IV? Daegu Family and MWR has got you covered. And it's FREE! Classes are at Kelly Fitness Center on Camp Walker Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 7 p.m. Stop by the fitness center to sign up. For more information call DSN 763-2276/4551, or civilian 0503-363-2276/4551.