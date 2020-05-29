Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ATAK in the Field: Forging a Tactical Edge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Through collaboration and innovation, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency has integrated its powerful, hazard-awareness-and-response tools into the Android Tactical Assault Kit (or the Android Team Awareness Kit, ATAK). ATAK is a digital application available to warfighters throughout the DoD. Built on the Android operating system, ATAK offers warfighters geospatial mapping for situational awareness during combat — on an end-user device such as a smartphone or a tablet.

    https://www.dvidshub.net/news/367459/atak-field-forging-tactical-edge

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 23:38
    Category:
    Video ID: 756156
    VIRIN: 200330-A-AB123-0002
    Filename: DOD_107853878
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATAK in the Field: Forging a Tactical Edge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DEFENSE THREAT REDUCTION AGENCY
    DTRA
    DTRA CB
    JSTO in the News
    ATAK
    android tactical assault kit
    CBOA
    Android Team Awareness Kit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT