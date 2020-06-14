Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Birthday Run 2.45

    MD, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Video by Spc. Franklin Cuello Grandados and Spc. William Roulett

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Soldiers of the 356 BOD responded to Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Michael A. Grinston's challenge by running or biking 2.45 miles during Virtual Battle Assembly. Although socially distanced, these Soldiers still function as a team.

    Video by Army Specialists Franklin Cuello and William Roulett

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 18:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756149
    VIRIN: 200614-A-SU132-001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_107853797
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday Run 2.45, by SPC Franklin Cuello Grandados and SPC William Roulett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Reserve
    Army Birthday
    COVID-19
    Virtual Battle Assembly
    Army Birthday 245

