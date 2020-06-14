Army Birthday Run 2.45

Soldiers of the 356 BOD responded to Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Michael A. Grinston's challenge by running or biking 2.45 miles during Virtual Battle Assembly. Although socially distanced, these Soldiers still function as a team.
Video by Army Specialists Franklin Cuello and William Roulett
