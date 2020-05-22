Paratroopers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division honor and remember their fallen, especially the five Paratroopers killed in the unit's most recent combat deployment to Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 16:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
This work, Panther Brigade Memorial Day Video, by MAJ Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
