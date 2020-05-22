Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Panther Brigade Memorial Day Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Video by Maj. Thomas Cieslak 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division honor and remember their fallen, especially the five Paratroopers killed in the unit's most recent combat deployment to Afghanistan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 16:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 756145
    VIRIN: 200522-A-KJ310-871
    PIN: 52020
    Filename: DOD_107853763
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panther Brigade Memorial Day Video, by MAJ Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    fayetteville
    eib
    82nd airborne
    fort bragg
    Paratrooper
    esb
    expert infantry
    expert soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT