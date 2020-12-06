video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today, we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the 173rd Airborne Brigade's re-activation on June 12, 2000. After nearly a decade in Vietnam, our colors were encased for 28 years. As America entered the 21st Century, our leaders saw the need for a rapidly deployable brigade, forward stationed in Europe.



The timeliness of this decision to activate the Sky Soldiers' in Vicenza Italy, echoed a decision made nearly 40 years prior to activate the brigade in Okinawa, Japan. After two short years of training in Japan, the 173rd proudly deployed the first combat brigade to Vietnam. For the next six years, Sky Soldiers fought in the hills, plains and jungles of Vietnam, in some of the toughest campaigns and battles of the war. Upon returning home, the brigade was again deactivated.



Just three years after our reactivation in 2000, Paratroopers again wearing the wings and bayonet of our crest conducted the parachute assault into Mosul, Iraq. For the next ten years, fighting in both Iraq and Afghanistan, the brigade held the line in the Global War on Terrorism.



As in our past, today's brigade is the Army's forward deployed Contingency Response Force tasked to rapidly deploy and decisively win ground combat in Europe, Africa or the Middle East. For the past twenty years, the 173rd has secured the interests of the United States and her allies across Europe, and the globe.



No matter where you find a Sky Soldier today, know that we are fit, disciplined and ready to serve the United States of America, wherever, and whenever needed.



Sky Soldiers!