    Army 245th Birthday Tribute

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Tracy McClung 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Munson Army Heath Center staff and Smith Dental Clinic staff, Fort Leavenworth, KS, sing The Army Song.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 13:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756135
    VIRIN: 200601-A-RQ064-707
    Filename: DOD_107853639
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 245th Birthday Tribute, by Tracy McClung, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Burthday
    The Army Song
    U.S. Department Medical Activity

