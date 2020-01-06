Munson Army Heath Center staff and Smith Dental Clinic staff, Fort Leavenworth, KS, sing The Army Song.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 13:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|756135
|VIRIN:
|200601-A-RQ064-707
|Filename:
|DOD_107853639
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army 245th Birthday Tribute, by Tracy McClung, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT