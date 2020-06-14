Today our Army is officially 245 years old. The birthday marks the date in 1775 when the Second Continental Congress formed the Continental Army under General George Washington's command to unite the 13 colonies in their fight against Britain. Our Army's history of coming together to get the mission done is an enduring fabric of America's legacy. Vital to the national Covid-19 pandemic response, we are unified with government authorities, assisting healthcare systems, cities and local communities across America. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 13:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|756134
|VIRIN:
|200614-A-BH424-281
|Filename:
|DOD_107853633
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army 245th Birthday Spot, by SSG Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
