    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan 

    99th Readiness Division

    Today our Army is officially 245 years old. The birthday marks the date in 1775 when the Second Continental Congress formed the Continental Army under General George Washington's command to unite the 13 colonies in their fight against Britain. Our Army's history of coming together to get the mission done is an enduring fabric of America's legacy. Vital to the national Covid-19 pandemic response, we are unified with government authorities, assisting healthcare systems, cities and local communities across America. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 13:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 756134
    VIRIN: 200614-A-BH424-281
    Filename: DOD_107853633
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 245th Birthday Spot, by SSG Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

