    Cannon AFB Virtual Career Fair: Remotely Piloted Aircraft Sensor Operator

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    In this edition of Cannon Air Force Base's Virtual Career Fair video series, Tech. Sgt. Jordan Reiley provides an inside look at the training and day-to-day life of a Remotely Piloted Aircraft Sensor Operator in the United States Air Force.

    The Cannon AFB Virtual Career Fair Video series is designed to give students in grades K-5 a first-hand, in-depth look at the various careers available both at Cannon and throughout the Air Force, all without having to leave their classroom or home.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    This work, Cannon AFB Virtual Career Fair: Remotely Piloted Aircraft Sensor Operator, by SrA Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

