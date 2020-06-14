Soldiers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command and 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) celebrate the 245th U.S. Army Birthday at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on June 14, 2020.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Michael Aranda)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 13:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|756104
|VIRIN:
|200614-A-FO554-439
|Filename:
|DOD_107853542
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers Celebrate the 245th Army Birthday While Deployed, by SSG Michael Aranda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT