    Soldiers Celebrate the 245th Army Birthday While Deployed

    KUWAIT

    06.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Michael Aranda 

    304th Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command and 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) celebrate the 245th U.S. Army Birthday at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on June 14, 2020.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Michael Aranda)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756104
    VIRIN: 200614-A-FO554-439
    Filename: DOD_107853542
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Celebrate the 245th Army Birthday While Deployed, by SSG Michael Aranda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deployed
    CENTCOM
    304th Sustainment Brigade
    1st TSC
    225
    Army Birthday
    311th ESC

