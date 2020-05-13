Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Guardsmen deploy to Poland

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Balinda Dresel 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Alaska Army Guardsmen with the 297th Regional Support Group depart Anchorage, May 13, 2020, for a deployment to Poland. More than 80 Guardsmen will provide support for U.S. Army Europe’s Atlantic Resolve mission. They will support rotational forces responsible to deter aggression and reassure our NATO allies. The Guardsmen are bound for Fort Hood, Texas, to complete validation training before arriving in Poland. Video b-roll by Spc. Grace Nechanicky and edited by 2nd Lt. Balinda O’Neal Dresel. Music licensed through Universal Production Music.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Poland
    deployment
    Alaska National Guard
    297th Regional Support Group
    Atlantic Resolve

