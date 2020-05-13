Alaska Guardsmen deploy to Poland

Alaska Army Guardsmen with the 297th Regional Support Group depart Anchorage, May 13, 2020, for a deployment to Poland. More than 80 Guardsmen will provide support for U.S. Army Europe’s Atlantic Resolve mission. They will support rotational forces responsible to deter aggression and reassure our NATO allies. The Guardsmen are bound for Fort Hood, Texas, to complete validation training before arriving in Poland. Video b-roll by Spc. Grace Nechanicky and edited by 2nd Lt. Balinda O’Neal Dresel. Music licensed through Universal Production Music.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 10:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756103
|VIRIN:
|200513-Z-CA180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107853517
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT