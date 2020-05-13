Alaska Guardsmen deploy to Poland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Army Guardsmen with the 297th Regional Support Group depart Anchorage, May 13, 2020, for a deployment to Poland. More than 80 Guardsmen will provide support for U.S. Army Europe’s Atlantic Resolve mission. They will support rotational forces responsible to deter aggression and reassure our NATO allies. The Guardsmen are bound for Fort Hood, Texas, to complete validation training before arriving in Poland. Video b-roll by Spc. Grace Nechanicky and edited by 2nd Lt. Balinda O’Neal Dresel. Music licensed through Universal Production Music.