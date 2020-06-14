Live stream recorded video of NATO Allied U.S. Army and Polish Soldiers combined efforts to cross a river, one of the most difficult-joint tactical maneuvers to perform during exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 14, 2020.
Find out more about DEFENDER-Europe at https://www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope and https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/DefenderEurope
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 10:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|756102
|VIRIN:
|200614-A-KD154-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107853516
|Length:
|00:19:53
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defender Europe 20 Plus - U.S. and Polish Armies cross river under simulated battle conditions, by Richard Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT