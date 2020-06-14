Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defender Europe 20 Plus - U.S. and Polish Armies cross river under simulated battle conditions

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.14.2020

    Video by Richard Herman 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Live stream recorded video of NATO Allied U.S. Army and Polish Soldiers combined efforts to cross a river, one of the most difficult-joint tactical maneuvers to perform during exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 14, 2020.
    Find out more about DEFENDER-Europe at https://www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope and https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/DefenderEurope

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 10:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 756102
    VIRIN: 200614-A-KD154-0001
    Filename: DOD_107853516
    Length: 00:19:53
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender Europe 20 Plus - U.S. and Polish Armies cross river under simulated battle conditions, by Richard Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    EUCOM
    Readiness
    USArmy
    Strategic
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    DEFENDEREurope
    AlliedSpirit

