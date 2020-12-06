Flag Day 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Flag Day is celebrated every year on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the first official national flag, which occurred on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Justin X. Toledo)