Flag Day is celebrated every year on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the first official national flag, which occurred on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Justin X. Toledo)
06.12.2020
06.13.2020
|Package
|756095
|200612-M-ZY733-1001
|DOD_107853420
|00:00:58
|Location:
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, Flag Day 2020, by Sgt Justin Toledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
