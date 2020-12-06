Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flag Day 2020

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Justin Toledo 

    II MEF Information Group

    Flag Day is celebrated every year on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the first official national flag, which occurred on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Justin X. Toledo)

