Trump Delivers West Point’s 2020 Commencement Address

President Donald J. Trump serves as the commencement speaker at the U.S. Military Academy's Class of 2020 graduation at West Point, New York, June 13, 2020. The Class of 2020 is one of the most resilient classes to join the “long gray line.” More than 1,100 cadets are graduating.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 21:41
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
