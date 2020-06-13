The U.S. Military Academy's Class of 2020 graduation at West Point, New York, June 13, 2020. The Class of 2020 is one of the most resilient classes to join the “long gray line.” More than 1,100 cadets are graduating. (Part 3 of 4)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 19:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|756087
|Filename:
|DOD_107853277
|Length:
|01:02:30
|Location:
|NY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USMA Graduation Ceremony Part 3 of 4, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT