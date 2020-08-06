Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3IBCT, 25th ID 245th Army Birthday

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ondirae Abdullah-Robinson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Col. Josh Bookout, the commander of the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Thinh Huynh, the brigade's command sergeant major, talk about our local community and the Army's 245th Birthday

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3IBCT, 25th ID 245th Army Birthday, by SSG Ondirae Abdullah-Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tropic Lightning
    #ArmyBDay
    #25thID
    None Better
    America's Pacific Division

