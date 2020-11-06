Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beach Cleanup around Oahu

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ondirae Abdullah-Robinson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Sgt. Tiana Evans, a cryptological linguist with D. Co, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Veronica Panuelos, a military spouse, clean trash from beaches June 11, 2020 on Oahu.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 13:26
    Category:
    Video ID: 756074
    VIRIN: 200611-A-BF736-783
    Filename: DOD_107853176
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    volunteerism
    Tropic Lightning
    25thID
    NoneBetter
    29th BEB
    wayfinders
    BroncoBrigade

