Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sgt Jim Williams Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JONESBORO, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jim Williams, assigned to 1st Platoon, 5th 8" Howitzer Battery (SP), 1st Battalion, 13th Marines, tells his memories about his service in the United States Marine Corps at his home, Jonesboro, GA; June 10, 2020. This interview is to inspire future generations to join the United States Military and leave a legacy for the Williams family. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 11:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 756071
    VIRIN: 200610-M-BZ540-001
    Filename: DOD_107853142
    Length: 00:07:25
    Location: JONESBORO, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt Jim Williams Interview, by SSG Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    Marines
    COMCAM
    Jim Williams
    982nd
    SSG Austin Berner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT