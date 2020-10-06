Sgt Jim Williams Interview

Former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jim Williams, assigned to 1st Platoon, 5th 8" Howitzer Battery (SP), 1st Battalion, 13th Marines, tells his memories about his service in the United States Marine Corps at his home, Jonesboro, GA; June 10, 2020. This interview is to inspire future generations to join the United States Military and leave a legacy for the Williams family. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)
