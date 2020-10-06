Sgt Jim Williams Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jim Williams, assigned to 1st Platoon, 5th 8" Howitzer Battery (SP), 1st Battalion, 13th Marines, tells his memories about his service in the United States Marine Corps at his home, Jonesboro, GA; June 10, 2020. This interview is to inspire future generations to join the United States Military and leave a legacy for the Williams family. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)