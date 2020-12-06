Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2245th Army Birthday message with 88th Readiness Division Historian Ward Zischke

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    88th Readiness Division

    88th Readiness Division Command Historian, Ward Zischke shares a brief overview of the Army since its creation in 1775, the establishment of the National Army during WWI and the creation of divisions still part of the current US Army Reserve today, and the call up of Army Reserve forces during WWII and the Korean War in this brief Army Birthday Message.

    This work, 2245th Army Birthday message with 88th Readiness Division Historian Ward Zischke, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Reserve
    US Army
    Ward Zischke
    88th Readiness Division
    88th RD Command Historian

