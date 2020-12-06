88th Readiness Division Command Historian, Ward Zischke shares a brief overview of the Army since its creation in 1775, the establishment of the National Army during WWI and the creation of divisions still part of the current US Army Reserve today, and the call up of Army Reserve forces during WWII and the Korean War in this brief Army Birthday Message.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 09:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|756062
|VIRIN:
|200612-A-HV276-001
|PIN:
|200612
|Filename:
|DOD_107853117
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2245th Army Birthday message with 88th Readiness Division Historian Ward Zischke, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
