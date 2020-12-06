Camp Pendleton Fire Department takes steps to prepare for 2020 fire season

Chris Hubmer, the deputy chief of operations for the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, speaks on the various ways the CPFD for the 2020 fire season on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 12, 2020. The firefighters of CPFD cut firebreaks, light prescribed burns and train with firefighters from around Southern California each year in preparation for the summer fire season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez)
|06.12.2020
|06.12.2020 22:03
|Video Productions
|756032
|061220-M-GO712-1001
|DOD_107852720
|00:01:14
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|3
|1
|1
|0
