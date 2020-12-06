Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Fire Department takes steps to prepare for 2020 fire season

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Chris Hubmer, the deputy chief of operations for the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, speaks on the various ways the CPFD for the 2020 fire season on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 12, 2020. The firefighters of CPFD cut firebreaks, light prescribed burns and train with firefighters from around Southern California each year in preparation for the summer fire season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 22:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756032
    VIRIN: 061220-M-GO712-1001
    Filename: DOD_107852720
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Fire Department takes steps to prepare for 2020 fire season, by LCpl Anthony Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Controlled Burn
    Marines
    Wildfire
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    Fire Season
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department
    CPFD
    Firebreaks
    Wildfire Preparation

